Cybersecurity incident impacting Bucks County's emergency communication system

Dispatchers are reportedly using pen and paper to take information from callers.

Bucks County dispatch system shut down due to cybersecurity incident; 911 calls still received

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bucks County Department of Emergency Communications in Warminster is investigating a cybersecurity incident that's reportedly affecting the dispatch system.

Officials stress that they are still able to receive 911 calls and dispatch first responders immediately.

State and federal partner agencies are also assisting in the response and investigation.

The system has been offline since Sunday afternoon. There is no word yet on how long the restoration will take.

An investigation is underway into the hacking.