Lehigh Valley Health Network agrees to pay $65M for victims of cyberattack

In February of 2023, a cyber-criminal gang leaked nude photos of cancer patients online.
LACKAWANNA COuNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lehigh Valley Health Network has agreed to pay one of the largest settlements of its kind.
According to the lawsuit, the health network will pay $65 million to victims of a cyberattack.
The attack was limited to the network supporting one physician's practice in Lackawanna County.
In a statement, the health network said it will continue to enhance its defenses to prevent similar incidents
The settlement must be finalized by a judge.