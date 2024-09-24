In February of 2023, a cyber-criminal gang leaked nude photos of cancer patients online.

Lehigh Valley Health Network agrees to pay $65M for victims of cyberattack

LACKAWANNA COuNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lehigh Valley Health Network has agreed to pay one of the largest settlements of its kind.

According to the lawsuit, the health network will pay $65 million to victims of a cyberattack.

The attack was limited to the network supporting one physician's practice in Lackawanna County.

In a statement, the health network said it will continue to enhance its defenses to prevent similar incidents

The settlement must be finalized by a judge.

