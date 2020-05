EMBED >More News Videos An expert barber offers some tips on how to keep your hair looking fresh while barbershops are closed.

Haircare during the coronavirus quarantine has created quite a dilemma for women around the region. With salons closed and many in need of a touch-up, Alicia Vitarelli reached out to some local experts for tips on trimming bangs and how to achieve a salon-style blowout.And if you're a male overdue for a cut, we have you covered, too. Check out haircutting tips from stylist Richard, owner of Ovations Salon in Northern Liberties, as he demonstrates the basics for a male haircut with his son.You'll need a set of clippers and maybe a little bit of courage. But just remember, it will grow back.539 N Orianna St, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-923-4747