Food, drinks and other ways to get through COVID-19 quarantine

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
FYI Philly has a roundup of ways to survive the COVID-19 crisis while safely self-isolating at home.

A Northern Liberties pizzeria is offering its full menu plus DIY pizza kits so you can bake at home.

D'Oliva evoo Pizza & Grill | Facebook
1009 N Bodine St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-454-6798


A pair of Philadelphia PR women have created what they call "The Resting Gift Face", a curated box of fun activities that bring a little humor to our surreal reality.

Resting Gift Face

Art in the Age in Old City is selling its scratch-made spirits curbside. The shop is also a one-stop spot for home bartenders.

If you need some cocktail inspiration, mixologist masters feature a weekly recipe along with tips on the Art in the Age blog and Instagram.

Art in the Age | Blog | Instagram
More TOP STORIES News