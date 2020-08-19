Excitement in Delaware ahead of Kamala Harris' DNC speech

Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president, and Hillary Clinton, the first woman nominated for president by a major party, are speaking on Biden's behalf Tuesday night. And Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate and the first Black and Indian American woman on a major party ticket, will deliver highly anticipated remarks that will serve as her first introduction to millions of voters.
"I wish I could go inside," said Mary Williams. "It would be nice if we could go in there and see her in person."
Residents watch with intrigue as more barriers go up and security man posts outside the Chase Center in Delaware ahead of vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' speech.
It's night three of the digital DNC, and while the theme is a "more perfect union," Harris speaks about why she and presidential nominee, Joe Biden, are the best choice for the country this fall.
"We are thrilled to have Kamala Harris tell her story and our story," said Neil Makhija, executive director of IMPACT, an organization aimed at helping Indian Americans get elected to office.
"We can see the representation of someone who doesn't just come from our communities but has been an extraordinary public servant. She's qualified and has the right policies that will move us forward on so many issues," he said.
The evening will also include speeches former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama, who will give his live remarks from the Museum of American Revolution in Old City.
But those outside the Chase Center are most looking forward to the woman of the hour.
What's the 2020 DNC speaker lineup?
Here's what we know about speaker lineup and other events scheduled for each day as announced by the Democratic National Committee:
Monday, Aug. 17
- Theme of the evening: "We the People"
- Senator Bernie Sanders
- Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
- Governor Andrew Cuomo
- Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Representative Jim Clyburn
- Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson
- Representative Gwen Moore
- Former Governor John Kasich
- Senator Doug Jones
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
- Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Theme of the evening: "Leadership Matters"
- Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
- Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former Secretary of State John Kerry
- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden
Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Theme of the evening: "A More Perfect Union"
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
- Senator Elizabeth Warren
- Governor Tony Evers
- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
- Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
- Senator Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential Nominee
- Former President Barack Obama
Thursday, Aug. 20
- Theme of the evening: "America's Promise"
- Senator Cory Booker
- Governor Gavin Newsom
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Senator Tammy Baldwin
- Senator Tammy Duckworth
- Senator Chris Coons
- The Biden Family
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
Biden will formally accept the party's nomination from Wilmington's Chase Center on Thursday evening.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.