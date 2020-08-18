DNC 2020

Dr. Jill Biden's former Delaware students are full of pride ahead of DNC speech

Jill Biden will offer a personal glimpse into her family's struggles and vouch for her husband's ability to lead the nation through adversity during remarks at the Democratic National Convention.

According to advance remarks, she plans to say Tuesday night: "There are times when I couldn't imagine how he did it - how he put one foot in front of the other and kept going." She adds, "But I've always understood why he did it. ... He does it for you."

Jill and Joe Biden have faced considerable personal loss. Biden's first wife and infant daughter were killed in a 1972 crash. Jill and Joe Biden faced tragedy together when son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Mrs. Biden will speak about what it takes to "make a broken family whole": "The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding - and with small acts of compassion."

Corey Stewart Burris attended the now-shuttered Claymont High School in 1989, and is a former student of Dr. Jill Biden.

"She was my homeroom teacher as well as my English teacher," said Burris. "She was one of those teachers who really cared about the students."

Burris says after leaving Claymont, the former second lady taught English at Brandywine High School from 1991 to 1993 -- a sentimental spot where she will deliver Tuesday night's keynote speech.

Wilmington, Delaware is buzzing as a virtual Democratic National Convention gets underway on Monday night.



"Does it surprise you she's giving her speech from one of her former classrooms?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"Not at all, she's actually a champion of education," said Yolanda McCoy.

McCoy, who is also a former student of Dr. Biden, is now a Wilmington City councilmember for District 6.
"Once you got into her class you see exactly what she took pride in when it came to her job," she said.

Along with Dr. Biden's speech, night two will also focus on bridging the gap between the established and future members of the party.

Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia have a strong showing in the lineup with three of the 17 up-and-comer politicos speaking virtually, including Congressman Brendan Boyle and State Rep Malcolm Kenyatta

Politics aside, former students and Delawareans are looking forward to seeing one of their own go back to her roots: the classroom

"It's a prideful feeling to know that Dr. Biden was once my teacher at Claymont High School and the importance of education that she stressed them is still relevant today," said Burris.

What's the 2020 DNC speaker lineup?



Here's what we know about speaker lineup and other events scheduled for each day as announced by the Democratic National Committee:

Monday, Aug. 17

  • Theme of the evening: "We the People"
  • Senator Bernie Sanders
  • Senator Catherine Cortez Masto
  • Governor Andrew Cuomo
  • Governor Gretchen Whitmer
  • Representative Jim Clyburn
  • Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson
  • Representative Gwen Moore
  • Former Governor John Kasich
  • Senator Doug Jones
  • Senator Amy Klobuchar
  • Former First Lady Michelle Obama


Tuesday, Aug. 18

  • Theme of the evening: "Leadership Matters"
  • Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates
  • Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
  • Former Secretary of State John Kerry
  • Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
  • Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester
  • Former President Bill Clinton
  • Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Wednesday, Aug. 19

  • Theme of the evening: "A More Perfect Union"
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
  • Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
  • Senator Elizabeth Warren
  • Governor Tony Evers
  • Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham
  • Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords
  • Senator Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential Nominee
  • Former President Barack Obama


Thursday, Aug. 20

  • Theme of the evening: "America's Promise"
  • Senator Cory Booker
  • Governor Gavin Newsom
  • Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Senator Tammy Baldwin
  • Senator Tammy Duckworth
  • Senator Chris Coons
  • The Biden Family
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden


Biden will formally accept the party's nomination from Wilmington's Chase Center on Thursday evening.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
