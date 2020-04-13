Dock Street Brewery South and Dock Street West closed off their restaurants during the Coronavirus pandemic, but are offering pick up options with a popular item from the menu topping the list.
They are offering DIY Pizza kits featuring their famous dough with a variety of flavors from veggie to pepperoni.
Both restaurants are offering featured items from their menu and you can also stock up on their award-winning craft beer.
Dock Street is running a weekly raffle to help support restaurant staff that has been laid off and they are also launching an option for people to buy a pizza for a health care worker.
Dock Street West | Facebook | Instagram
701 South 50th Street Philadelphia, PA 19143
Dock Street South| Facebook | Instagram
2118 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Dock Street Brewery is serving up DIY pizza kits to satisfy your pizza cravings
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More