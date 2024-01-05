Dog eats $4K cash, but here's how owners recovered most of it

A couple's dog got himself into some big trouble after wolfing down the most expensive dinner of his life

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One dog in Pittsburgh has a taste for money -- a lot of money.

A golden-doodle named Cecil is going viral for eating $4,000 in cash.

His owners posted photos of the thousands of dollars ripped to pieces at their home.

They had left an envelope with the money on the table, which was meant for workers who built a fence for them.

They returned home just a half hour later to find the mess and were left in shock since they say Cecil is usually very well-behaved.

Now, Cecil's owners Clayton and Carrie have the unpleasant task of gathering all of their dog's "deposits" in the yard and taping the cash back together.

So far, they have managed to get back a total of $3,500 after hours of work.