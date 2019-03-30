Disasters & Accidents

Dog rescued from house fire in New Castle, Delaware

Dog rescued from house fire in New Castle, Delaware. Watch this report from Action News at 5pm on March 30, 2019.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- The Action Cam was on the scene in New Castle, Delaware as firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire.

The blaze broke out right around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Robinson Drive.

The family was able to get out, but the dog was trapped inside. Fortunately, rescuers were able to bring the dog outside to safety.

One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The victim is expected to be okay.

There was no word on how the fire started.
