Dogs, cats removed from boarded-up home in Burlington Co.

Animal control officers removed several dogs and cats from a boarded-up home in Burlington County, New Jersey on Wednesday.The animals were dirty and neighbors say they've been kept outside for some time.The home is located at the corner of Arch and West 4th streets in Palmyra. The pets were filthy but appeared to be in good health."It's a long time coming. It's should've been done. I mean like I said, the neighbors have been complaining for a while," said Anthony Proctor of Palmyra."I have complained to the borough for at least two years about the condition of that house and I'm just very pleased that finally something is happening," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.Neighbors say they've called the borough and even wrote letters about a dog that was being kept outside in the cold. They also described what has been found to be deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside of the home.Officials say the home has no running water or electricity, animal feces covers nearly every square foot of the home, and the garage is on the verge of collapse."We are doing everything we can to protect the residents in this neighborhood including protecting the animals that were left in there," said borough administrator John Gural.The home was purchased about a year ago by the current owner in already unsanitary conditions, but things quickly worsened.Several months ago city inspectors deemed the home uninhabitable. On Tuesday, after suspicions that someone was still living there, officials boarded it up.On Wednesday morning, they discovered someone broke in and officials believe it was the homeowner.Gural says a recent municipal court appearance was postponed while the homeowner obtains an attorney."The gentleman is given 24 hours to contact us and appeal our decision. We have not yet heard from him," said Gural.The animals will be taken the Burlington County animal shelter where they will be kept for at least seven days pending any court orders that are issued for the owner.After that they'll decide if the animals will be put up for adoption.------