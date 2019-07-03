Domestic violence charges dropped against Odubel Herrera

ATLANTIC CITY -- Domestic assault charges against Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera were dismissed Wednesday after his girlfriend declined to press charges.

Herrera must complete counseling within 60 days as a condition of the dismissal.

Philadelphia Phillies player Odubel Herrera leaves a courtroom with his girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, after a hearing on a domestic violence case in Atlantic City, N.J.



Major League Baseball said afterward that Herrera will remain on administrative leave through Friday, when his case will be reevaluated.

His girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, assured the judge no one had pressured her to drop the case. The two emerged from the courtroom holding hands and declined to speak with reporters.

"Ms. Martinez and Mr. Herrera are looking forward to getting on with their lives and on with their loving relationship together," his attorney, Thomas Calcagni, told reporters outside the courtroom in Atlantic City.

Police were called to the Golden Nugget casino on May 27 on a report of a domestic assault. They found a woman with signs of injury to her arms and neck, which they said were caused by Herrera. Police said "handprint markings" and scratches were found on her.

He was placed on leave by Major League Baseball afterward.

A message seeking comment about Herrera was left with the Phillies.

Herrera, an All-Star center fielder in 2016, is hitting .222 with one home run and 16 RBIs in 39 games this season.
