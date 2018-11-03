Double shooting leaves 1 dead, another critical in Strawberry Mansion

The search is on this morning for the gunman in a deadly shooting.Gunfire rang out on the 2400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.Police say the 23-year-old man was shot while getting into his car around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.A 19-year-old woman sitting inside the car was also shot.She is in very critical condition.Police are questioning witnesses and checking area surveillance cameras.------