Double shooting leaves 1 dead, another critical in Strawberry Mansion

EMBED </>More Videos

Double shooting leaves 1 dead, another critical in Strawberry Mansion. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 3, 2018.

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
The search is on this morning for the gunman in a deadly shooting.

Gunfire rang out on the 2400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Police say the 23-year-old man was shot while getting into his car around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old woman sitting inside the car was also shot.

She is in very critical condition.

Police are questioning witnesses and checking area surveillance cameras.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsdouble shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Overnight storm leaves path of destruction across the area
AccuWeather: Windy And Chilly
Hate-filled letter left outside woman's home in Tacony
Woman dead in house blaze in Havertown
Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio
Officials: Fourth case of the measles confirmed in New Jersey
Crews rescue man who jumped into Delaware River to try and escape police
1 hurt in house fire in Mayfair
Show More
Several people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Chester County
New treatment is helping kids overcome peanut allergies
Search for missing teen in Wilmington
Army veteran and his 3 children get new home in Delco
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
More News