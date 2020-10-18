Double shooting leaves 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 35th district are investigating a double shooting Saturday.The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. on the 5000 block of North Hutchinson Street.Police say, one unknown male victim, was shot multiple times throughout his body.He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by private vehicle and was later pronounced dead.Another unknown male victim, was also shot multiple times throughout his body.He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by private vehicle and listed in critical condition.No weapons have been recovered police say. There is no word on any arrest at this time.