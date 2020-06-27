Double shooting on City Avenue in Lower Merion Twp., suspects flee

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are searching for the suspects involved in a double shooting on City Avenue on the border of Lower Merion Township and Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the Bala Cynwyd side of the street.

Lower Merion Township police said an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Philadelphia were shot multiple times while sitting near the entrance of 225 East City Avenue, which is the home to radio station B101, formerly More FM whose logo still appears on the building.

Action News is told one victim was located at the Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue a short time later.

Philadelphia police took both victims to Lankenau Medical Center. They are listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lower Merion police were notified of the victims' arrival at the hospital.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan following the shooting, according to authorities.

Lower Merion Township police said, based on preliminary investigation, there is no concern to public safety.

They said this appeared to not be a random act, but may be connected to an altercation earlier in the morning. Earlier police reports said the shooting followed a crash; it is not clear if this is the altercation reported by Lower Merion Township police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower merion townshipphiladelphiatriple shootingshootingsaks fifth avenuecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amazon truck collides with car on NJ Turnpike, 1 dead
Multiple shootings lead to 1 killed, 6 injured in Philadelphia
Mandatory mask order for Philly; green phase could be delayed
AccuWeather: Humid, Strong T'Storm
NJ officials release plan for in-person learning this fall
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
Couple, 3 kids escape house fire in Gloucester Co.
Show More
Trump says he's signed a 'strong' order to protect monuments
Judge: U.S. must free migrant children from family detention
Philly officials give warning about sale, use of illegal fireworks
What to know as Philly area enters green phase
Philly DA announces new initiative to reduce shooting violence
More TOP STORIES News