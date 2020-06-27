Double shooting on City Avenue in Lower Merion Twp., suspects flee

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are searching for the suspects involved in a double shooting on City Avenue on the border of Lower Merion Township and Philadelphia.It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on the Bala Cynwyd side of the street.Lower Merion Township police said an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman from Philadelphia were shot multiple times while sitting near the entrance of 225 East City Avenue, which is the home to radio station B101, formerly More FM whose logo still appears on the building.Action News is told one victim was located at the Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue a short time later.Philadelphia police took both victims to Lankenau Medical Center. They are listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.Lower Merion police were notified of the victims' arrival at the hospital.The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored sedan following the shooting, according to authorities.Lower Merion Township police said, based on preliminary investigation, there is no concern to public safety.They said this appeared to not be a random act, but may be connected to an altercation earlier in the morning. Earlier police reports said the shooting followed a crash; it is not clear if this is the altercation reported by Lower Merion Township police.