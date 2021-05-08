Double shooting leaves man, woman wounded in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot, wounded in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two wounded in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 4 p.m. on the 2300 block of South 66th Street.

Police say a 25-year-old female was shot once in the right knee.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center listed in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man was also shot once in the left leg.

The man, whose identity also remains known, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he was listed in stable condition.

No weapons have been recovered, officials say.

There is no word on any arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philly elementary school under lockdown due to homicide investigation
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News