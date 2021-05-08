Double shooting leaves man, woman wounded in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two wounded in Southwest Philadelphia.The shooting happened Saturday just before 4 p.m. on the 2300 block of South 66th Street.Police say a 25-year-old female was shot once in the right knee.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center listed in stable condition.A 31-year-old man was also shot once in the left leg.The man, whose identity also remains known, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he was listed in stable condition.No weapons have been recovered, officials say.There is no word on any arrests made at this time.