Dover pedestrian struck by 90-year-old at Pride Festival

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- A former Dover city council member was charged with 3rd-degree vehicular assault after police say he struck a man with his pickup truck and continued to drive into a crowd at a Pride Festival Parade in Dover.

Police say 90-year-old Reuben Salters was driving a red Ford Ranger when he got out of his car, moved cones closing the street, and accelerated striking a 43-year-old parade organizer.

Police say he then drove into a large crowd of gatherers until he stopped.

The parade organizer suffered injuries to his legs.

No other injuries were reported.
