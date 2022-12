A priest from Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Downingtown notified parishioners of the incident during Sunday's service.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A church in Chester County was vandalized over the weekend.

At least three statues were damaged overnight.

The church says police officers were on site investigating the scene.