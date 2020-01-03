Traffic

Driver crashes into store in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police and emergency crews were called to the scene after a driver crashed into a store in Doylestown, Bucks County.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Friday along the 400 block North Main Street.

Police say a woman was pulling out of a lot when she clipped a wall and lost control of her vehicle.

She made it across four lanes of traffic, jumped the curb and crashed all the way into a business.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three people were inside of the store but were not injured.
