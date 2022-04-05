Remembering 'Newt': Final goodbyes for beloved elementary school principal

The 47-year-old was principal of Warner Elementary School in Wilmington, Delaware.
A viewing will be held 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ezion Fair Baptist Church in Wilmington.
Another viewing will be held 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase Center on The Riverfront.
Dr. Newton's going home service will follow at 11 a.m.
The elementary school principal died after a motorcycle crash on March 18 in New Castle County.
"He was a beloved principal, leader, loved the kids, did everything he could to help all the children. It's really hard for all of us," Delaware Governor John Carney said last month when he visited the school.
Action News featured Newton in a 2020 Localish report when he set up a barbershop inside the school for his students.
"In my eyes, all our students are leaders," Newton said in the video. "This is a time that allows me to groom better leaders, building their character and shaping relationships."