Incoming Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington, Sr. outlines his plans for Philadelphia Schools

By Niki Hawkins
Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington's plan for Philly schools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviews incoming Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington, Sr.

Dr. Watlington is currently the Chief of Schools at Rowan-Salisbury school district in North Carolina and will take office on June 16th.


He succeeds Dr. William Hite, who has been at the helm for the past 10 years.

Dr. Watlington talks about his holistic approach to schooling, including parents and community. Plus, how he will deal with unions coming from a 'right to work state, and how his humble beginnings as a school bus driver and custodian have shaped his view of education.
