See 'Dreamgirls' at Malcolm X park for FREE

The hit movie "Dreamgirls" is being staged in a brand new way, with a West Philadelphia theater company putting on the musical production for free!

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The hit movie "Dreamgirls" is being staged in a new way, with a West Philadelphia theater company putting on the musical production for free in an iconic outdoor park.

Karen Rogers has the story in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.

Just like the movie, Theater in the X's "Dreamgirls" follows a trio of Black female singers, as they sing and dance their way to R & B superstardom in the 1960s and 70s.

"But this is actually Dreamgirls like you have never seen it before. The music and the movement are completely new, completely unique," says LaNeshe Miller-White, Executive Director of Theater in the X.

You will hear some classics.

"But the rest are original compositions by Will Brock, and it spans many decades," says Miller-White.

The story is loosely based on The Supremes

"It's a coming-of-age story. You have to come to grips with deception," says Carlo Campbell, Co-Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Theater in the X.

The outdoor show takes place at Malcolm X Park.

"It's just a hub for culture," says Miller-White.

And it's homebase for Theater in the X.

"This is our ninth year," says Miller-White.

"Bringing theater to the community, to the hood, and making it accessible," says Walter DeShields, Co-Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Theater in the X.

"As well as providing opportunities for artists of color," says Miller-White.

It's why Theater in the 'X' adopted that name.

"We are the 'X' Factor," says Campbell.

The company is headquartered and rehearses at the Painted Bride's new location in West Philadelphia.

"It's an art sanctuary of sorts," says Campbell.

Both organizations have a mission to bring the arts into neighborhoods. And with "Dreamgirls", you'll get a powerful story.

"It speaks to all of us in chasing this dream, that sometimes seems impossible but not impossible," says DeShields.

And an incredible show.

"You're gonna see the hottest dance moves that you might see on Tik Tok today," says Miller-White.

"Come out enjoy the show. You are going to be blown away," says DeShields.

"Dreamgirls" is playing August 18-21 at Malcolm X Park. The show is free but donations to Theater in the X are much needed and appreciated.

---

Theater in the X | Facebook | Instagram

Dreamgirls at Malcolm X Park, Free; donations accepted, August 18th-21st, 2022

5100 Pine Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19143