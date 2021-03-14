Sports

No. 16 Drexel will face No. 1 Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The No. 16 seed Drexel Dragons will face No. 1 seed Illinois out of the Midwest Region in the NCAA Tournament this week.

This is Drexel's first time appearing in the tournament in 25 years.

A Selection Sunday watch party was held here in Philadelphia on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Drexel advances to men's NCAA basketball tournament for first time in 25 years

The men's team left for Indianapolis Saturday.

"It's really gratifying. I'm happy for our players our fans we have so many people here today. It's a special event to mark a good team and a good season," said coach Zach Spiker.



Villanova University, a No. 5 seed, will take on No. 12 seed Winthrop Friday.

The pandemic forced the cancelation of the tournament by the NCAA last year.

This year, the entire field is heading to Indianapolis, which hosting the whole tournament this year. Starting with the First Four on Thursday, every game will be played in Indiana.

The first round will be played Friday and Saturday.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsncaadrexel university
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ forest fire 40% contained; nearby homes, businesses damaged
Early morning light in the sky around Philly area from SpaceX launch
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
AccuWeather: Sunny and windy, enhanced fire danger today
Another 45 Philly schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Show More
Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium passes 25,000 vaccine doses distributed
Crash closes NB lanes of I-476 in Radnor Twp. for several hours
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Philadelphia Police Sgt. O'Connor killed in line of duty 1 year ago
City grassroots organizers gather to discuss gun violence solutions
More TOP STORIES News