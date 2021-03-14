No. 16 Drexel will face No. 1 Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament

Drexel is a 16 seed and will face #1 Illinois Friday out of the Midwest region @6abc #Drexel pic.twitter.com/7jMeM5Bq0S — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) March 14, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The No. 16 seed Drexel Dragons will face No. 1 seed Illinois out of the Midwest Region in the NCAA Tournament this week.This is Drexel's first time appearing in the tournament in 25 years.A Selection Sunday watch party was held here in Philadelphia on Sunday.The men's team left for Indianapolis Saturday."It's really gratifying. I'm happy for our players our fans we have so many people here today. It's a special event to mark a good team and a good season," said coach Zach Spiker.Villanova University, a No. 5 seed, will take on No. 12 seed Winthrop Friday.The pandemic forced the cancelation of the tournament by the NCAA last year.This year, the entire field is heading to Indianapolis, which hosting the whole tournament this year. Starting with the First Four on Thursday, every game will be played in Indiana.The first round will be played Friday and Saturday.