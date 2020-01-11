Drexel medical student falls to death in Spring Garden: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Drexel University College of Medicine student died after falling from a second floor deck in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia, investigators said.Police and medics were called to the 1200 block of Nectarine Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, they found a man in his 20s lying unresponsive on the sidewalk.Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department performed CPR on the man and he was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.Two other males at the scene, also Drexel medical students, told police all three had been drinking on the balcony when the man lost balance and fell backwards onto the concrete below.The incident is under investigation.