Drive-by shooting in Philadelphia leaves 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Parkside section has sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday at 42nd Street and Girard Avenue.

Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck and chest.

Officers rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man suffered a graze wound.

Police are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.
