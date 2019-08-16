Drive-by shooting in Philadelphia leaves 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Parkside section has sent two people to the hospital.It happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday at 42nd Street and Girard Avenue.Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck and chest.Officers rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.A 21-year-old man suffered a graze wound.Police are looking for a white vehicle that fled the scene.