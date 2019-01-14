Driver crashes stolen SUV into Brewerytown apartment building

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A joyride in a stolen SUV came to a crashing halt as it slammed into an apartment building in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at 31st and Master streets.

Police say the driver lost control and crashed into the The Hub at 31 Brewerytown apartment building. The vehicle went through the glass and panels in the first floor lobby area.

The air bag deployed. The driver was injured and taken to Hahnemann University Hospital in stable condition.

Licenses and Inspections was on scene reviewing the damage.

Police say the Mercedes ML 350 had been stolen from somewhere in the city, but did not give specifics.

There is no word on charges.
