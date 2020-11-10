Driver shot, crashes car into property into lawn of Northeast Philadelphia home

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Mazda minivan crashed on a hill outside a home in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver was shot inside the vehicle and then lost control at the intersection of Montour Street and Longshore Avenue.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

"I just heard a bunch of shots go off, but I mean it's a regular thing," commented one man, who walked to the block to see the crash site.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police said a driver crashed into a lawn following a shooting in the city's lawndale section Tuesday morning.



Police were called around 4 a.m. to the intersection after the minivan careened onto a property.

"That's the boom. That's what we heard- the boom," noted neighbor Gregory Bullins.

First responders discovered a man inside the vehicle who had been shot in his chest.

Some neighbors are stunned.

Bullins added, "It's a peaceful neighborhood, quiet, everybody waves at each other. We expect nothing like this."

Police said there were no weapons found.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lawndale (philadelphia)northeast philadelphiashootingcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports more than 4K new cases, Bucks Co. issues warning
Philly schools delay return of hybrid learning
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Mayfair
Trump campaign sues to block Pa. election result
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
Show More
As COVID-19 cases rise, stores again limit sale of toilet paper
Gov. Murphy imposes new COVID-19 restrictions: Everything you should know
Has Gritty met his match? Meet Grittney
76ers unveil City Edition uniforms inspired by Boathouse Row
Man arrested for gruesome murder of Philadelphia transgender woman
More TOP STORIES News