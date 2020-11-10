Driver shot, crashes car into property into lawn of Northeast Philadelphia home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7827459" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police said a driver crashed into a lawn following a shooting in the city's lawndale section Tuesday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Mazda minivan crashed on a hill outside a home in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.Police say the driver was shot inside the vehicle and then lost control at the intersection of Montour Street and Longshore Avenue.The driver was pronounced dead on the scene."I just heard a bunch of shots go off, but I mean it's a regular thing," commented one man, who walked to the block to see the crash site.Police were called around 4 a.m. to the intersection after the minivan careened onto a property."That's the boom. That's what we heard- the boom," noted neighbor Gregory Bullins.First responders discovered a man inside the vehicle who had been shot in his chest.Some neighbors are stunned.Bullins added, "It's a peaceful neighborhood, quiet, everybody waves at each other. We expect nothing like this."Police said there were no weapons found.There have been no arrests at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.