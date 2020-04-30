Health & Fitness

Georgia temporarily allowing teens to get their license without taking road test

Georgia is temporarily allowing new drivers to get their drivers' licenses without taking a driving test.

The change is in effect during the state's Public Health State of Emergency, which Gov. Brian Kemp has extended to May 13. Kemp's most recent executive order allows for those holding instructional permits to qualify for their licenses without taking "the comprehensive on-the-road driving test."

The test usually calls for the applicant to drive around with an administrator, which wouldn't follow general social distancing guidelines.

If the driver meets all other requirements, those holding instructional permits can qualify for their licenses. Some drivers, including parents of new drivers, are worried about teenagers just getting their license not having to take the test.

"I think eliminating a driving test puts people at greater risk," said Jen Hancock. "If we have a stay-at-home order, where do these 16-year-olds need to drive?"

Spencer Moore with the state's Dept. of Driver Services told WSB that 730 teens upgraded their license over an hour's time.

Drivers wishing to upgrade their license must a written statement attesting they have completed nearly 40 hours of supervised training with the help of an adult or professional instructor.

"As a driver, I want to know for myself that I'm ready to be on the road too," said 15-year-old Tanner Wiggins.
