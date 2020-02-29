Major drug bust in Bensalem nets 5K bags of heroin, 2 arrests

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than 5,000 bags of heroin are off the streets of Bucks County following a major drug bust, the district attorney's office said.

Two suspects are behind bars following the undercover operation in Bensalem Township.

Winston Frias-Moya, 31, and Adalberto Villalona, 43, both of Philadelphia, were charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver heroin, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, criminal conspiracy and other counts related to the possession and sale of narcotics.

According to officials, the men sold covert officers 5,050 bags of heroin on two separate occasions.

Investigators said the drugs were worth approximately $13,000.

The suspects were arraigned and both remain jailed at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. Frias-Moya is being held in lieu of bail set at 10 percent of $1,000,000. Villalona's bail was set at 10 percent of $750,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensalem townshipdrug arrestdrug bustheroindrugs
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News