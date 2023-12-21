'He was a strong person': Family remembers NJ man fatally struck by suspected drunk driver

PENNS GROVE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey family is grieving the loss of a loved one after an alleged drunk driver struck and killed him in Penns Grove, Salem County.

The fatal accident happened on Route 130 Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint, Rolgand Perez Vazquez was under the influence when he smashed into Alex Medina, 23, dragging his body nearly a quarter of a mile down the road.

Penns Grove police were dispatched to nearby East Maple Avenue for reports of a car accident. When they arrived officers said they found a drunken Perez Velazquez in a blue Ford with front-end damage. He allegedly told officers he thought he had hit a "stick," but it turned out to be Medina, who was still under the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:12 pm.

The victim's uncle, Daniel Resto spoke to Action News not far from where Medina was hit Sunday night. He said Medina had just gotten off work and was fatally hit on his way home from the store where he had bought detergent and food for his mother and siblings.

Resto said the family was still in disbelief by what happened and was trying their best to come to terms with the loss of someone who he said was joyful and worked hard to support his family.

"This is a tragedy," Resto told Action News. "A tragedy for our family and for his cousins who we had to break the news to and tell them they won't be seeing him anymore."

Officers detained Perez Valaquez and obtained a warrant to collect his blood, which was later determined to be above the legal limit. He was arrested and charged with Medina's death and other offenses.

The family has since set up a GoFundMe where they've asked for donations to cover the $10,000 cost for Medina's funeral on Friday. As of publication, the fundraiser had already raised nearly $5,000 but that wasn't much of a surprise for Medina's uncle who said the 23-year-old was loved by all.

"His heart was pure," Resto said. "He had a very strong love for his brothers and sisters. He helped out his mother and father, paying all the bills and the kid, was a very, very strong person."

Comments filled a Facebook post made by Penns Grove Mayor LaDeana Thomas regarding the matter. Dozens of people, some of whom said they knew Medina from work and school, expressed their shock and sent condolences to the family.

Resto said the outpouring of support from the community was something he and his family wouldn't forget.

Moving forward he said they would focus on getting justice for Medina who was taken from them just days before Christmas.

"We have to have justice for Alex because Alex was a pure soul. Alex did not deserve this. Alex is supposed to be with us today to enjoy Christmas in a couple of days. We shouldn't have to be burying him."