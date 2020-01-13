Camden County College and Rutgers University degree partnership

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A partnership announced Monday makes it easier and less expensive for Camden County College students to earn a degree from Rutgers University.Leaders of the two schools shook hands on a deal, allowing dual enrollment.A Camden County College associate degree and Rutgers baccalaureate degree are offered on the Blackwood and Rutgers-Camden campuses.C.C.C. graduates who enroll in Rutgers-Camden degree-granting programs offered on C.C.C's Blackwood campus will receive an third-year guaranteed scholarship.Applications will be accepted beginning this spring.