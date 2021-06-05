homicide

Dunkin' Donuts manager shot, killed during robbery: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who allegedly gunned down a Dunkin' Donuts store manager in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened Saturday around 5:30 a.m. on the 500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue.

Police say the store manager, a 41-year-old woman, was opening the shop when the suspect approached the victim, pointing a gun, and forced her into the building.

Once inside, the suspect demanded she hand over money from inside the store office, police say.

Officials say after taking the money, the alleged suspect opened fire, shooting the victim in the head.

The woman died on the scene.

The suspect remains at large, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person involved.

