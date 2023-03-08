Fiancée of TV reporter killed in Florida shooting spree plans on having his child via IVF

The fiancée of a TV news reporter who was killed last month while covering a shooting in Florida said she plans to have a child with her late partner using in-vitro fertilization.

"This is like the thing that's keeping me going at the moment," she told "Good Morning America."

During an interview with "Good Morning America," Casey Fite said shortly after Dylon Lyon's death, she reached out to an Orlando-based urologist who was able to conduct a postmortem sperm retrieval on Lyons.

"I'm just very, very, very grateful that it ended up working out, because this is like the thing that's keeping me going at the moment," Fite told GMA. "To know that I can continue his legacy, continue what we wanted."

Fite and Lyons had picked out names for their future children prior to his death.

Lyons was one of three people killed in a series of shootings in Orlando on Feb. 23.

Lyons, who worked for Spectrum News 13, was shot and killed, and his co-worker, photojournalist Jesse Walden, was shot and injured, while they were reporting on one of the earlier shootings, authorities said.

A suspect was arrested the same day.

