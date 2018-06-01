Eagles fan accused of punching police horse sues team, police

Eagles fan accused of punching horse sues: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 1, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Philadelphia Eagles fan accused of punching a police horse and a mounted officer before the Eagles' NFC championship victory is suing the team and police, claiming he didn't strike the horse and he was beaten for no reason.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the lawsuit Andrew Tornetta filed Wednesday alleges assault and battery by the police and seeks damages in excess of $50,000.
The 20-year-old Tornetta says as a result of the beating, his "false" arrest and demonization in the media he has suffered "physical pain, discomfort, trauma, humiliation, embarrassment, emotional distress" and sleeplessness.

The Eagles and city and state police say they won't comment on pending legal action.

The Eagles' 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in January sent them to the Super Bowl, in which they beat the New England Patriots 41-33.
A man is accused of striking an officer and police horse near Lincoln Financial Field prior to the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday.


Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer
