Parents of new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talk to Action News

His parents, Fran and Amy Sirianni, tell 6abc sportscaster Jeff Skversky, they were speechless, and the call was surreal.
"He's very emotional about it, it is a dream of his that has come true," Nick Sirianni's mom Amy tells Jeff Skversky.
Sirianni's parents were speechless when they spoke, even though they had already heard the news from a family friend who saw it on TV.
Fran Sirianni tells Skversky that they told Nick they were proud and they loved him.
The 39-year-old Sirianni got the job of a lifetime and this all came together very quickly this week.
Sirianni was on vacation with his wife and three kids when the Eagles called him on Monday asking to meet him for a job interview.
Sirianni was not 100% prepared for this moment as he was on vacation and did not have a suit with him.
Colts coach Frank Reich gave the staff the entire week off and Sirianni did not know this was a possibility.
The Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator was honest with the Eagles, telling them he did not have a suit for the interview, so the Eagles - anxious to still meet him - had him come in casual clothes. Eagles management dressed casually as well to make Sirianni comfortable at owner Jeffrey Lurie's house in Palm Beach Florida.
Sirianni, who has been described as passionate, spoke from the heart and the Eagles loved it.
Tuesday's interview went so well it continued on Wednesday.
The Eagles offered him the job on Thursday and he gladly accepted.
While no suit, Sirianni has been preparing for this moment his entire life. He comes from a coaching family, growing up in Jamestown New York, which is in the southwest part of the state in between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
His father Fran was a legendary high school football coach for 45 years. His father coached Nick growing up as well at Southwestern Central High School in West Ellicot, N.Y.
Sirianni is a lot like his father, he's passionate, a little fiery, and a really good coach.
Fran joked with Skversky that he will not give Sirianni any playcalling ideas on how to run the offense on Sundays with the Eagles but he may question some of his decisions just like Eagles fans.
The coaching family also extends to his two older brothers. Jay Sirianni is now the track coach at his high school and he also used to coach the football team there like their father Fran.
Nick Sirianni's other brother Mike coaches at Washington & Jefferson in Washington, Pa., outside Pittsburgh, a Division III school. Mike Sirianni is the winningest coach in school history.
This coaching pedigree can only help the first-year head coach in Philadelphia who is building a coaching staff.