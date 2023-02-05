Eagles host Super Bowl LVII Send Off Party at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles are off to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Fans packed Lincoln Financial Field to send off the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl bound!

To celebrate their trip to Super Bowl LVII, the team hosted a Send Off Party for fans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Fans packed the stadium to cheer on the birds.

The celebration started at 9 a.m. with performances by the Eagles Cheerleaders, Drumline and DJ Diamond Kuts.

Players and coaches were there to address the crowd of fans.

The big game is on Sunday, February 12th, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. EST.