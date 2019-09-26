Philadelphia Eagles treat students to dinner after shooting at high school football game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5558644" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 teens injured in shooting at Philadelphia high school football game. Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 on Sept. 21, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Simon Gratz Bull Dogs were hard at work late practicing for Thursday's football game against Northeast High. But then they got a real treat.The football players, drill team and cheerleaders were treated to an incredible dinner, courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles.The Eagles didn't just provide a dinner for the students, they threw a feast complete with chicken, brisket, pork and all the trimmings."I feel lucky and good cause we don't always have an opportunity to have a team dinner with everybody," said football player Tair Bolden."It's exciting cause a lot of students don't get this opportunity," said Tyreek Nixon, another football player.It was last Friday night during the Bulldog's football game when panicked struck. Dozens of students hurried off the field when a shooting occurred outside of the stadium.Two teenage boys waiting to get into the game were caught in the crossfire and wounded. With the search for the gunman ongoing, officials stressed the shooting had nothing to do with the school or its students, but many were left shaken concerned for their safety and the Eagles wanted to show, they care."It is awesome, it's awesome that the home team cares about us and it makes us feel great," said Mastery Charter Schools CEO Scott Gordon.But it was not just a feast, there was also a dire message from CeaseFire Philadelphia about gun violence."Where's our future at? I don't want my children to live in a world where they have to constantly be fearful," said Colwin Williams of CeaseFire Philadelphia."I feel great about it, they actually like supporting our community and helping us get things together and right for the community and stuff like that," said Triheam Thomas, another football player.Coach Erik Zipay says the Eagles front office has been really supportive of their students."He said whatever you need Zip, we're here to support the community of Philadelphia, and he stepped up big. He took care of the catering for us and we're talking about doing some other events with our young people down the line," said Zipay.