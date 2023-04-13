Celebrating Earth Day with Eco-Friendly Philadelphia businesses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're celebrating Earth Day in Philly with some sustainable bridal wear, ethical baby clothing and other business making goods while doing good for the environment.

Gaul & Co. finds new home in old church, salvages old pizza parlor

Port Richmond favorite Gaul & Co. Malt House has found a new home in a pretty unique space inside a church that dates back to the 1890s.

The new spot features a 60-seat bar, a stage for live music and their signature sandwich "The Wit or Witowski."

The kielbasa cheesesteak has become a fan favorite in Port Richmond and the owners were looking for a bigger venue to host more events to pair with a menu of bar food favorites.

They now host comedy open mic nights every week, bands on the weekends, DJ live events and True Crime podcasters.

It all takes place inside the former church with incredible architecture and gigantic spaces for guests to entertain.

The partners also saved Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Fox Chase.

It was the neighborhood's top spot when the guys were growing up hosting postgame soccer and baseball parties.

But ownership fell on hard times so the former Fox Chasers bought the restaurant, created a new pizza recipe from scratch, went down a cheesesteak rabbit hole to create a top-of-the-line sandwich and have revived the family-friendly destination in the neighborhood where they grew up.

Gaul & Co. Malt House Port Richmond | Facebook | Instagram

2619 East Indiana Avenue & East Thompson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19134

Tickets for DJ Johnny Looch on April 22, 2023 and True Crime Podcaster Sarah Cailean on April 30, 2023

Joseph's Pizza Parlor | Facebook | Instagram

7947 Oxford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111

The Great Barn Brewery is Pennsylvania's first farm-to-table brewery

The Great Barn Brewery saved the family farm with farm to glass brews representing the historic property.

Steve Ferguson and his wife Maryana were exploring ways to save the farm after his father moved on from the property.

They wanted to keep it a working farm and decided to convert the barn that was once home to a goat dairy into a brewery.

The fields were planted to produce barley and the Great Barn Brewery turned out its first beer in 2016.

Now the brewery makes over 35 varieties of beer, with a New Hope Tap Room and a Warrington Tap House where guests can drink the brews.

The brewery not only saved the farm, but it also gave it a bigger purpose, making it the first Pennsylvania brewery to grow its own grain for brewing.

The Great Barn Brewery | Facebook | Instagram

665 Kintners Road, Kintnersville, PA 18930

New Hope Tap Room: 12 West Mechanic Street, New Hope, PA 18938

Warrington Tap House: 1500 Main Street, Warrington, PA 18976

Bankroll revives the old Boyd Theater with a new sports spot

The Boyd Theater was once a Center City destination for watching movies.

Now, it is a destination for a new viewing experience at Bankroll.

The former theater has been redesigned, including the street side marquee, incorporating much of the art deco motif from when the building was first opened in the early 1900s.

The reborn space reveals the main bar area as you walk in with a wall of big and small TV screens.

The original mirrors have been refinished and the original staircases lead to mezzanine seating with a private room for parties and a lounge area for cocktails.

There is a room filled with four bungalows for larger parties to gather privately and the newest addition is the fine dining restaurant with windows bringing in the Chestnut Street vibe.

Bankroll | Facebook | Instagram

1910 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Kinfolk Bride brings bio-friendly bridalwear to Bok Building

Kinfolk Bride is the brainchild of retail veteran Mayana Carter.

The owner of this new bridal salon inside the Bok Building wanted to bring more inclusivity onto the Philly bridal scene.

After having worked within the industry over the past several years and seeing a lack of representation across styles, sizes, advertising and more, she has set out to change the status quo.

Carter also embraces sustainability practices, and only sells designers who do as well.

The Bok Building showroom is large enough to accomodate a bride and her entire bridal party if so desired, and Carter emphasizes - and takes pride in providing - a highly personalized experience for all of her brides-to-be.

Kinfolk Bride | Instagram

Bok Building

821 Dudley Street, Studio 513, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Kaba Baby makes eco-friendly clothes featuring unsung heroes

Kaba Baby is bringing eco-friendly representation in clothing to the little kings and queens of the next generation!

"The pieces might be for the children, but the story's for the whole family," said co-owner Rewina Kahssay.

Kahssay and Tyobista Girma met in Ethiopia when they were children.

Now based in Philadelphia, the duo started a children's clothing brand, Kaba Baby.

Kaba Baby's mission is to feature unsung heroes and trailblazers in various diverse communities as role models for children.

Kaba Baby also focuses on being eco-friendly in their materials and distribution products. Using 100% organic cotton allows for clothing that is comfortable for the babies and children while retaining eco-friendly properties.

Kaba Baby | Instagram

"Voices in the Landscape" tells Black stories through horticulture

This spring, you can journey through Longwood Gardens through a story, with "Voices in the Landscape: Deeply Rooted" hosted by storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston.

"It is a sound installation that is really intended to be experienced in the gardens, both indoors and outdoors," says Erin Feeney, Associate Director of Landscape Architecture and Programs at Longwood Gardens.

The self-guided tour features 10 stops, each with its own story.

The tour shares and celebrates the contributions of the African American community through the lens of horticulture.

Alston is a nationally recognized, award-winning storyteller from Philadelphia.

"Voices in the Landscape" is really an immersive experience in that each of the locations is connected with a landscape, and a plant within the garden," says Feeney.

"Voices in the Landscape: Deeply Rooted" runs through June 30 at Longwood Gardens.

"Voices in the Landscape: Deeply Rooted" | Tickets

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Subaru Cherry Blossom Festiva | Facebook

April 15-16, 10:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Horticulture Center & Centennial Arboretum

100 North Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

The Southeast Asian Market is back for another season at FDR Park, with immigrant entrepreneurs selling authentic cultural dishes, produce and other products.

The market, which started in the 1980s, is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through the end of October.

Southeast Asian Market in FDR Park | Facebook | Instagram

Saturdays & Sundays, 10am-6pm

1500 Pattison Avenue & S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19145

Artist Omar Buenaventura has an exhibition called Field of View at the DaVinci Art Alliance in Queen Village, with works created by recycled wood and up-cycled bamboo.

To stain the wood in different colors, Buenaventura uses all-natural ingredients like turmeric for yellow and beets for red.

His art is inspired by his memories of growing up in the Philippines. One piece depicts a kitchen window that slides open to offer a view of the outdoors.

Another depicts the giant sliding windows that served to cool his grandma's house.

The entire exhibition, Buenaventura says, is a love letter to the grandparents who raised him and to his entire family.

Field of View: DaVince Art Alliance | Facebook | Instagram

Through April 23rd

704 Catharine Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Omar Buenaventura: Bahay215 | Facebook | Instagram

NextFab North

1800 N. American Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

After 43 years as executive director of the Morris Arboretum, Paul Meyer, now retired, is the author of a new book called Philadelphia Trees.

This is the second edition, updated from the original, which quickly sold out six years ago.

Meyer hopes the pocket-sized book will become a walker's staple, helping Philadelphians identify the trees they encounter as they wander the city.

The book also highlights places to go see trees.

Meyer says the ultimate goal is to generate greater interest in the urban forest and to encourage people to plant more trees, to continue providing a canopy for the city of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Trees