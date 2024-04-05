Chandeliers sway in Ambler shop as earthquake center in NJ rattles Philadelphia region

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People across the Philadelphia region were shaken up by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that originated in northern New Jersey.

It hit at 10:23 a.m. near the town of Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County.

The East Coast earthquake has snarled travel by air, road and rail around the region. Friday's quake was centered in northern New Jersey and registered a magnitude of 4.8

And even though the epicenter is some 60 miles from Philadelphia, people across our region still felt a rumble.

The chandeliers shook at Denney Electric Supply in Ambler as a loud sound came through.

"We looked out the windows, there were no trucks and no trains. We kept looking because you assume there was going to be something attached to the noise but there was not. Now, I'm glad it's over," said Joan Konopka.

Action News viewers from across the region are sharing their reactions to the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the northeast Friday morning.

Ambler and surrounding towns felt the seismic activity.

"All of a sudden, I heard this noise. It sounded like it was an airplane crash next to the house. I couldn't figure out what was going on," said a diner at Sweet Briar Cafe.

"My whole house started trembling, I was upstairs with my dog and my dog started barking I was like 'Is my house going to blow up?'" said another customer.

Talk of the earthquake lit up Costa Deli.

"My son is in New York City, in Manhattan, and he really felt it. He gave me a call," said owner, David Costa.

"There used to be airshows at the Willow Grove airbase and the Blue Angels once flew over my house, and I thought, 'OK I'm waiting for that.' Then I thought, 'Could it have been an earthquake?'" said Gary Martone of Port Washington.

Thankfully the earthquake only brought only a few moments of excitement or unease. No major damage was reported in the Philadelphia area.