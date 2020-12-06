Man drives himself to hospital after he is shot multiple times in East Falls

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood late Saturday.

The shooting happened just before midnight on the 3500 block of West Allegheny Avenue.

Police said the 56-year-old man was outside when he was shot. He remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said they recovered at least 6 shell casings from the scene.

So far there is no word on any suspects or any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Wind Chills Below Freezing
Man's throat slashed in South Philadelphia
COVID vaccine timeline: Key dates to know about FDA authorization, distribution
PA sets new daily COVID-19 record: 12,884 new cases
Highest daily increase of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania: 12,884
World can start dreaming of pandemic's end: UN health chief
Community uses Christmas lights to combat economic devastation
Show More
EMS chief holds hospital toy drive to bring joy
Officer adopts little girl he met while answering welfare check
Man shot after 2 crashes, foot chase in SW Philadelphia
Suspect shot, killed after attempted carjacking: Police
Stimulus talks: What we know as optimism for new deal builds
More TOP STORIES News