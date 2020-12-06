Man drives himself to hospital after he is shot multiple times in East Falls

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood late Saturday.The shooting happened just before midnight on the 3500 block of West Allegheny Avenue.Police said the 56-year-old man was outside when he was shot. He remains at the hospital in critical condition.Officers said they recovered at least 6 shell casings from the scene.So far there is no word on any suspects or any arrests.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.