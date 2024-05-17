Philadelphia police officer shoots, kills pit bull to break up dog attack

This is at least the 3rd incident of a Philadelphia officer shooting a dog this month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a pit bull during a dog attack in North Philadelphia.

It is at least the third incident of a Philadelphia police officer shooting at a dog this month.

In this incident, officials said a call for a dog attack came in Wednesday afternoon at 16th and Clearfield streets.

The officer reportedly fired his weapon multiple times to get the pit bull to stop attacking another dog.

The pit bull was wounded in the shooting and died.

The smaller dog also died from injuries during the attack.

One of the dog owners suffered a minor injury when a piece of a bullet hit him in the arm.

This comes just one day after an off-duty officer opened fire to stop dog attack on a woman in Southwest Philadelphia.

An officer also fatally shot a cane corso dog after it and three pit bulls attacked a man in the city's Mantua neighborhood earlier this month.

The officers in all three incidents have been placed on administrative duty.