Andre Gordon Jr. is accused of killing his stepmother, teen sister, and the mother to his kids in Falls Township.

Man accused of killing 3 of his family members in Bucks County ordered to face trial

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspect accused of fatally shooting three of his family members in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, back in March has been ordered to face trial, authorities say.

The incident began on March 16 in Trenton, New Jersey, when police say Gordon carjacked a woman and stole her car, which he then used to travel to Bucks County.

Just before 9 a.m., Falls Township police officers were called to the unit block of Viewpoint Lane in Levittown for a reported shooting.

Doorbell camera footage showed Gordon confronting his father outside before kicking the door and then using the rifle to break the glass on the door.

Bucks County Detective Tim Fuhrmann testified Wednesday that after entering the home, Gordon "started hunting the residents of the house."

Police say that's where Gordon arrived in the stolen vehicle, and then shot and killed his stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon, and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon.

Three other people, including another 13-year-old, were inside the home at the time, authorities said.

Shortly after, police responded to the unit block of Edgewood Lane in Levittown, where Gordon allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he has two children.

Both children were home during the incident, according to investigators.

Gordon then allegedly bludgeoned Daniel's mother with his assault rifle before fleeing.

Police say Gordon then carjacked another driver in Morrisville. The carjacked driver was not injured.

He then reportedly drove back to Trenton, where a barricade situation ensued. Gordon was captured shortly after, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 15, Gordon had a preliminary hearing held in absentia, as he reportedly refused to leave his jail cell.

After hearing testimony from two witnesses and a Bucks County detective, as well as reviewing photos from the scenes, a judge sent all charges against Gordon to the Court of Common Pleas.

Gordon is charged with three counts each of murder of the first degree and murder of the second degree, and numerous counts of burglary, aggravated assault, and several other related offenses.

Gordon's next scheduled court date is June 14 for his formal arraignment, authorities say.