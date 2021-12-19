2 children hospitalized after fire breaks out in East Mount Airy home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are working to find out what started a house fire that left two children injured in East Mount Airy.Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of East Horter Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.Upon arrival, they found flames burning through two floors of a twin house, which then spread to the roof.Investigators say a nine-year-old and another child were taken to the hospital.There's no word on their conditions.A woman was also treated at the scene by medics.Action News has also learned that seven other people were displaced by this fire.All of them are said to be from the same family.