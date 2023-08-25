Inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival showcases sights and sounds of South Philadelphia

South Philadelphia arts and culture will be on full display during a brand new music festival coming to East Passyunk Avenue.

The inaugural event will cram all the sights and sounds of the neighborhood into one day of fun for the whole family.

"South Philadelphia has been known for restaurants and food, but we haven't been known for our music," said Rebecca O'Leary, the new Executive Director of East Passyunk Business Improvement District. "This is an opportunity to do something new. We're moving the needle. Highlighting creative groups that maybe haven't had a spotlight on them before."

O'Leary says the event is all about inclusivity.

The East Passyunk Music Festival will span five blocks of the Avenue from Broad to Dickinson and will feature a diverse group of artists from an indie rock group and a Latin band, to Afrobeats and a string quartet.

Organizers expect foot traffic in the area to pick up even more during the festival, which will also be a big boost for the eclectic mix of small businesses on the strip.

"That's great for our businesses. It gives a chance to show off all our great restaurants, retail establishments and really show everybody what the avenue is all about," said festival chairman, Pete Espina.

There will even be fun for kids and families of all ages, including face painting, balloon animals, the Bubble Lady, stilt walkers and more.

The Inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival will be held on Sunday, September 10th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.