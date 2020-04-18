Society

Easter Outreach delivering meals to thousands in need

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Volunteers are coming together again Saturday to get food to families in need, in particular those struggling during the pandemic.

Easter Outreach is a network of 90 local churches that deliver meals every Easter.

This year is different, and the need it greater.

For the past three weeks, they have provided more than 3,000 families with meals.

Easter Outreach will head out again on Saturday.

And the group is need of more volunteers.

At Roxborough Presbyterian Church, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, they'll prepare more than 15,000 pounds of food to be delivered.

More Details: http://www.easteroutreach.org/
