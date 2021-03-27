Double homicide investigation in Edgewater Park, N.J.

EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Edgewater Park, Burlington County are investigating a shooting inside the Orchard Park Apartments that left two dead.

Officers responded to the complex along Woodland Road early Saturday morning, where they found one person trying to drive away from the shooting scene.

That driver ended up crashing into a parked car.

It's unclear if that person is connected to the crime.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edgewater parkdouble homicide
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police rescue two women during barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia
11-year-old boy shot, killed in Oxford Circle double shooting
Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
AccuWeather forecast
7 people shot in Northern Liberties; 3 in critical condition
Show More
Victim of NE Philly murder was a Ph.D student, former Miss Nigeria
Experts weigh in on kids suffering with mental health during pandemic
International travel, events begin to pick up in Philadelphia
Havertown, Pa. couple donates $1,400 stimulus checks
Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City, NJ reopens Saturday
More TOP STORIES News