Education

Asbestos forces two more Philadelphia schools to close

Photo/ Shutterstock

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia announced more schools are closing due to asbestos.

Clara Barton Elementary in Feltonville and James J. Sullivan Elementary in Wissinoming will close tomorrow and Friday.

School officials say damaged asbestos was found during recent inspections in both buildings.

Bus service for students at both schools will be suspended on these days.

Staff from Barton will report to Feltonville Intermediate School at 238 E. Wyoming Ave. on these days.

Staff from Sullivan will report to Frankford High School, located at 5000 Oxford Ave.

Families are urged to monitor the District website for updated information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiahealthphiladelphia school districtasbestos
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver charged with 7th DUI
Suspect who shot officers in Baltimore was wanted in Pa.
Judge to approve PES refinery sale on Thursday
Couple's stolen wedding album found in unlikely place
Exclusive: Bus driver abandons bus full of children in NJ
Commissioner Outlaw talks about her vision for Philly police
N.J. wrestler back on mat after life-threatening illness
Show More
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on AC Expressway
Scathing report on safety of the food we eat
Gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton
Girardi tells Phillies' pitchers, catchers to forget about last season
SPORTS FLASH POLL: Embiid still Philly's hero?
More TOP STORIES News