Asbestos forces two more Philadelphia schools to close

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia announced more schools are closing due to asbestos.
Clara Barton Elementary in Feltonville and James J. Sullivan Elementary in Wissinoming will close tomorrow and Friday.
School officials say damaged asbestos was found during recent inspections in both buildings.
Bus service for students at both schools will be suspended on these days.
Staff from Barton will report to Feltonville Intermediate School at 238 E. Wyoming Ave. on these days.
Staff from Sullivan will report to Frankford High School, located at 5000 Oxford Ave.
Families are urged to monitor the District website for updated information.
