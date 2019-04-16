Education

8-year-old boy already a published author thanks to school assignment

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Most 8-year-old boys spend their days playing baseball or soccer with their friends after school.

Action News caught up with Nicholas Buamah at the Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday.

He's from Atlanta, Georgia and is in town promoting his book.

At the age of 8, Nicholas is already a published author.

He has gone viral for the release of his book, "Kayla & Kyle the Walking Dictionaries: Election day" and has appeared on ABC's The View.

Nicholas says this all came about from an assignment from school.

When he explained his idea to his mom, she asked if he wanted to write a book.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Nicholas admits, though, that his classmates haven't read the book.
