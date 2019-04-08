Education

Clifton Heights residents protesting plans for new Delaware County school

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Clifton Heights are protesting a plan to build a new school in Delaware County.

The athletic fields off of Springfield Road were filled with demonstrators dressed in orange and black on Sunday.

The Upper Darby School District wants to build on 14 acres of open space it owns but currently leases to the town.

Clifton Heights uses the "green space" for youth sports, community fundraisers, and carnivals.
