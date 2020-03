63 Philadelphia schools closed amid coronavirus concerns in Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sixty-three Philadelphia schools will be closed Friday due to the extraordinary efforts to contain the coronavirus in Montgomery County. On Thursday, officials announced a shutdown of the county in an effort to contain the virus. To date, there are 13 coronavirus cases in the county, more than half of the cases in Pennsylvania.Officials with the School District of Philadelphia say 11% (2,100 of 18,000) of their district employees live in the restricted county.That forced the closure of those 63 schools."The anticipated staffing impact to these 63 schools makes it unlikely they will be able to function as fully operating schools that would effectively meet the needs of our students," the district said in a statement.AMY AT JAMES MARTINAMY NORTHWESTBALDI MIDDLE SCHOOLBARTON, CLARA SCHOOLBUILDING 21CAYUGA SCHOOLCENTRAL HIGH SCHOOLCOMLY SCHOOLJAY COOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOLDAY, ANNA B. SCHOOLDOBBINS, MURRELL HIGH SCHOOLDOBSON, JAMES SCHOOLDUCKREY, TANNER SCHOOLEDMONDS, FRANKLIN S. SCHOOLELLWOOD SCHOOLEMLEN, ELEANOR C. SCHOOLENGINEERING & SCIENCE HIGH SCHFELS, SAMUEL HIGH SCHOOLFELTONVILLE ARTS & SCIENCESFELTONVILLE INTERMEDIATEFINLETTER, THOMAS K. SCHOOLFITLER ACADEMICS PLUSFRANK, ANNE SCHOOLFRANKLIN, BENJAMIN ELEM SCHOOLGIRLS, PHILA HIGH SCHOOL FORGREENBERG, JOSEPH SCHOOLHENRY, CHARLES W. SCHOOLHOPKINSON SCHOOLHOUSTON, HENRY H. SCHOOLHOWE, JULIA WARD SCHOOLJENKS ACADEMY ARTS & SCIENCESJUNIATA PARK ACADEMYKENDERTON ELEMENTARYKING, MARTIN LUTHER HIGH SCH.LANKENAU HIGH SCHOOLLINGELBACH, ANNA L. SCHOOLLOESCHE, WILLIAM H. SCHOOLLOGAN, JAMES SCHOOLMASTBAUM, JULES E. HIGH SCHOOLMCCLOSKEY, JOHN F. SCHOOLMOFFET, JOHN SCHOOLMOORE, J. HAMPTON SCHOOLNORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOLOLNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLPARKWAY-NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOLPENNELL, JOSEPH ELEMENTARYPENNYPACK HOUSE SCHOOLPENNYPACKER, SAMUEL SCHOOLPHILADELPHIA MILITARY ACADEMYPOTTER-THOMAS SCHOOLRANDOLPH TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOLRHAWNHURST SCHOOLRICHMOND SCHOOLROWEN, WILLIAM SCHOOLROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOLSAUL, WALTER B. HIGH SCHOOLSHAWMONT SCHOOLSOLIS-COHEN, SOLOMON SCHOOLVAUX BIG PICTURE HIGH SCHOOLWAGNER, GEN. LOUIS MIDDLE SCH.WASHINGTON, GROVER JR. MIDDLEWEST PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOLWILSON, WOODROW MIDDLE SCHOOL