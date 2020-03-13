63 Philadelphia schools closed amid coronavirus concerns in Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sixty-three Philadelphia schools will be closed Friday due to coronavirus concerns.
On Thursday, officials announced a shut down in Montgomery County in an effort to contain the virus. To date, there are 13 coronavirus cases in the county.
Officials with the Philadelphia School District say 11% of their district employees live in the restricted-county, and as a result, school will be closed. It's unclear when the school district will reopen.
"Eleven percent or 2,100 of our 18,000 School District employees live in Montgomery County. More specifically, there are 63 schools where 15% or more of SDP school-based staff live in Montgomery County. The anticipated staffing impact to these 63 schools makes it unlikely they will be able to function as fully operating schools that would effectively meet the needs of our students," said officials.
The list of 63 schools is as follows:
AMY AT JAMES MARTIN
AMY NORTHWEST
BALDI MIDDLE SCHOOL
BARTON, CLARA SCHOOL
BUILDING 21
CAYUGA SCHOOL
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
COMLY SCHOOL
JAY COOK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
DAY, ANNA B. SCHOOL
DOBBINS, MURRELL HIGH SCHOOL
DOBSON, JAMES SCHOOL
DUCKREY, TANNER SCHOOL
EDMONDS, FRANKLIN S. SCHOOL
ELLWOOD SCHOOL
EMLEN, ELEANOR C. SCHOOL
ENGINEERING & SCIENCE HIGH SCH
FELS, SAMUEL HIGH SCHOOL
FELTONVILLE ARTS & SCIENCES
FELTONVILLE INTERMEDIATE
FINLETTER, THOMAS K. SCHOOL
FITLER ACADEMICS PLUS
FRANK, ANNE SCHOOL
FRANKLIN, BENJAMIN ELEM SCHOOL
GIRLS, PHILA HIGH SCHOOL FOR
GREENBERG, JOSEPH SCHOOL
HENRY, CHARLES W. SCHOOL
HOPKINSON SCHOOL
HOUSTON, HENRY H. SCHOOL
HOWE, JULIA WARD SCHOOL
JENKS ACADEMY ARTS & SCIENCES
JUNIATA PARK ACADEMY
KENDERTON ELEMENTARY
KING, MARTIN LUTHER HIGH SCH.
LANKENAU HIGH SCHOOL
LINGELBACH, ANNA L. SCHOOL
LOESCHE, WILLIAM H. SCHOOL
LOGAN, JAMES SCHOOL
MASTBAUM, JULES E. HIGH SCHOOL
MCCLOSKEY, JOHN F. SCHOOL
MOFFET, JOHN SCHOOL
MOORE, J. HAMPTON SCHOOL
NORTHEAST HIGH SCHOOL
OLNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
PARKWAY-NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL
PENNELL, JOSEPH ELEMENTARY
PENNYPACK HOUSE SCHOOL
PENNYPACKER, SAMUEL SCHOOL
PHILADELPHIA MILITARY ACADEMY
POTTER-THOMAS SCHOOL
RANDOLPH TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL
RHAWNHURST SCHOOL
RICHMOND SCHOOL
ROWEN, WILLIAM SCHOOL
ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL
SAUL, WALTER B. HIGH SCHOOL
SHAWMONT SCHOOL
SOLIS-COHEN, SOLOMON SCHOOL
VAUX BIG PICTURE HIGH SCHOOL
WAGNER, GEN. LOUIS MIDDLE SCH.
WASHINGTON, GROVER JR. MIDDLE
WEST PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL
WILSON, WOODROW MIDDLE SCHOOL
